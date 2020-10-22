Caldas Gold Co. (CGC.V) (CVE:CGC) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Caldas Gold Co. (CGC.V) (CVE:CGC)’s share price rose 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.26 and last traded at C$2.13. Approximately 54,195 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 46,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.11.

Separately, Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Caldas Gold Co. (CGC.V) from C$3.47 to C$3.76 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.61 million and a P/E ratio of -3.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.65.

Caldas Gold Co. (CGC.V) Company Profile (CVE:CGC)

Caldas Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Colombia and Canada. It also explores for silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Marmato project located in the Department of Caldas, Colombia; and the Juby Project located in Ontario, Canada.

