Cannabix Technologies (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Trading Down 3.1%

Cannabix Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.31. 61,456 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 201,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average is $0.34.

Cannabix Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BLOZF)

Cannabix Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of marijuana breathalyzer for law enforcement. It develops marijuana test devices to detect tetrahydrocannabinol using breath sample. The company was founded on April 5, 2011 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Cannabix Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabix Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.