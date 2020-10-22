CannaRoyalty (OTCMKTS:ORHOF) Shares Up 127.8%

Shares of CannaRoyalty Corp (OTCMKTS:ORHOF) shot up 127.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.23 and last traded at $9.23. 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 187,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average is $5.21.

About CannaRoyalty (OTCMKTS:ORHOF)

Origin House, formerly known as CannaRoyalty Corp., is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions. The firm invests in the legal cannabis sector with a focus on research and intellectual property, products, consumer brands, and industry infrastructure. It seeks to invest in the United States and Canada.

