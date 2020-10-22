Cardtronics (CATM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Cardtronics to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $233.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.52 million. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cardtronics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CATM opened at $19.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. Cardtronics has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $47.41.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cardtronics in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

