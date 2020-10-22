Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.33). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 18.82% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. On average, analysts expect Chatham Lodging Trust to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CLDT stock opened at $7.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. Chatham Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.44 and a fifty-two week high of $18.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.72. The company has a market capitalization of $358.84 million, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.78.

CLDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.85.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher purchased 25,000 shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.95 per share, with a total value of $198,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,545 shares in the company, valued at $5,497,782.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Dennis M. Craven purchased 5,000 shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $34,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 90,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,140.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 163,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,560. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

