Chemed (CHE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.99 per share for the quarter. Chemed has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 16.20-16.40 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $16.20-16.40 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $502.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.90 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Chemed to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CHE opened at $483.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $487.28 and its 200-day moving average is $471.49. Chemed has a 1-year low of $330.01 and a 1-year high of $528.29.

In related news, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,143 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.67, for a total value of $1,062,220.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,959 shares in the company, valued at $11,380,087.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,143 shares of company stock worth $6,065,341. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

