Chick Soup Preferred A (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Shares Up 0.6%

Chick Soup Preferred A (NASDAQ:CSSEP)’s stock price was up 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.13 and last traded at $23.13. Approximately 3,617 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 7,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.97.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.2031 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th.

About Chick Soup Preferred A (NASDAQ:CSSEP)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, produces, distributes, and licenses video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the Web through its owned and operated advertiser-supported VOD (AVOD) networks, including Popcornflix and Truli; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its owned and operated subscription-based VOD (SVOD) network Pivotshare; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

