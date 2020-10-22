China Gas (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) Stock Price Up 1%

China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY)’s share price rose 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $79.36 and last traded at $78.93. Approximately 5,527 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 5,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.15.

CGHLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of China Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of China Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.40 and its 200-day moving average is $79.16.

About China Gas (OTCMKTS:CGHLY)

China Gas Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a gas operator and service provider in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company invests in, constructs, operates, and maintains city and town gas pipeline infrastructure facilities, gas terminals, storage and transportation facilities, and gas logistics systems; transmits natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to residential, industrial, and commercial customers; constructs and operates compressed natural gas/liquefied natural gas refilling stations; and develops and applies technologies related to natural gas and LPG.

