Cipherloc (OTCMKTS:CLOK) Trading Down 4.9%

Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK)’s share price dropped 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 1,005 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 13,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average of $0.35.

About Cipherloc (OTCMKTS:CLOK)

Cipherloc Corporation develops products and services based on a quantum-resistant encryption technology. It develops CipherLoc, a polymorphic key progression algorithm encryption cipher engine for use in commercial data security industry and/or in sensitive applications. The company was formerly known as National Scientific Corporation and changed its name to Cipherloc Corporation in March 2015.

