Columbia Banking System (COLB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.27. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $159.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Columbia Banking System to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ COLB opened at $26.37 on Thursday. Columbia Banking System has a 52-week low of $19.11 and a 52-week high of $41.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In other news, EVP Andy Mcdonald sold 3,073 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $94,955.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,221.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COLB. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Columbia Banking System from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Columbia Banking System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

