Columbia Sportswear (COLM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Columbia Sportswear to post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.11. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $316.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.43 million. On average, analysts expect Columbia Sportswear to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $92.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.42. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $51.82 and a 12 month high of $102.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.56.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 666,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.77, for a total value of $52,517,140.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,360,822 shares in the company, valued at $579,811,948.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 43,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total value of $4,030,810.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,976,865.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 903,616 shares of company stock valued at $72,301,533. 41.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on COLM. BidaskClub raised Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wedbush upped their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group began coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Sportswear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

