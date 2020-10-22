Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $35.81

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.81 and traded as high as $38.45. Cornerstone OnDemand shares last traded at $38.20, with a volume of 393,278 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CSOD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, BofA Securities downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

Get Cornerstone OnDemand alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.42, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.29.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.14. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 51.03% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $184.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,057,748 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $233,586,000 after acquiring an additional 232,901 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 6.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,480,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,514,000 after acquiring an additional 203,586 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 78.9% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 880,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,934,000 after acquiring an additional 388,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 850,373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,998,000 after acquiring an additional 46,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 1.8% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 669,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,798,000 after purchasing an additional 11,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise people development solution comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.