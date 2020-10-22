Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Corporate Office Properties Trust to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $144.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.18 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 6.62%. On average, analysts expect Corporate Office Properties Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $23.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.07 and its 200 day moving average is $24.95. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $30.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.19%.

In other news, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $86,190.00. Also, Director C Taylor Pickett bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.16 per share, with a total value of $221,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,209.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OFC. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.14.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

