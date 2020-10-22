Covanta (CVA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Covanta to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.27 million. Covanta had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. On average, analysts expect Covanta to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CVA opened at $7.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average of $8.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.60 and a beta of 1.27. Covanta has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 457.14%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVA. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Covanta in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.69.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

