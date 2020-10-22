Crescent Acquisition (OTCMKTS:CRSAU) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Crescent Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CRSAU)’s stock price fell 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.30 and last traded at $10.30. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 20,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.34.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Crescent Acquisition stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CRSAU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 478,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,782,000.

Crescent Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CRSAU)

Crescent Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was formerly known as Crescent Funding Inc and changed its name to Crescent Acquisition Corp. in October 2018. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

