Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Cullen/Frost Bankers to post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $347.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.31 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 7.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cullen/Frost Bankers to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

NYSE CFR opened at $68.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a twelve month low of $47.69 and a twelve month high of $99.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.46.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.80.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.