CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.25

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.25 and traded as high as $4.35. CVD Equipment shares last traded at $4.26, with a volume of 41,975 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.25.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $3.72 million during the quarter.

CVD Equipment Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVV)

CVD Equipment Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells equipment and process solutions used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, CVD/First Nano and SDC. The company offers chemical vapor deposition systems for use in the research, development, and manufacture of aerospace and medical components, semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial applications; and rapid thermal processing systems for use in implant activation, oxidation, silicide formation, and other processes.

