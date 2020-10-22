Datametrex AI (CVE:DM) Trading Down 19.2%

Datametrex AI Ltd (CVE:DM)’s stock price was down 19.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 924,604 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 2,721,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.71. The company has a market cap of $23.37 million and a P/E ratio of -10.50.

In other news, Director Andrew Jong Soo Ryu sold 331,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.16, for a total transaction of C$51,305.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,510,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,319,050.

Datametrex AI Company Profile (CVE:DM)

Datametrex AI Limited provides big data and artificial intelligence services primarily in Canada. The company primarily focuses on collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using machine learning and artificial intelligence. It offers DataTap, a plug and play solution that allows merchants to collect and analyze data in real time from multiple POS systems in one location or many locations; Dashboard access to customers through any connected device; and enterprise resource planning solution with insight, tools, and the support to businesses.

