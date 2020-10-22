Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.81

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.81 and traded as high as $26.42. Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF shares last traded at $26.32, with a volume of 3,126 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.81.

Get Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $175,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,196 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 231.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 33,052 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 53,780 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 200.5% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 57,630 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 38,454 shares during the period.

About Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA)

DUSA Pharmaceuticals, Inc (DUSA) is a vertically integrated dermatology company. The Company is developing and marketing Levulan photodynamic therapy (Levulan PDT). The Company’s marketed products include Levulan Kerastick 20% topical solution with PDT and the BLU-U brand light source. Levulan Kerastick and BLU-U are used for the treatment of non-hyperkeratotic actinic keratoses (AKs), of the face or scalp.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.