DWF Group (LON:DWF) Shares Up 2.2%

DWF Group PLC (LON:DWF) shares shot up 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 75.99 ($0.99) and last traded at GBX 74.40 ($0.97). 99,343 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 249,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72.80 ($0.95).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DWF Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.67 million and a PE ratio of 20.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 68.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 70.13.

DWF Group (LON:DWF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported GBX 3 ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) by GBX (0.60) (($0.01)).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be issued a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. DWF Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

In related news, insider Jonathan Bloomer bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 66 ($0.86) per share, for a total transaction of £26,400 ($34,491.77). Also, insider Chris Stefani sold 107,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.74), for a total value of £61,125.09 ($79,860.32).

About DWF Group (LON:DWF)

DWF Group plc provides various legal services and complementary connected services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Commercial Services, Insurance, International, and Connected Services. It offers a range of complex legal services and managed services to multinationals, government and public sector bodies, and high net worth individuals in the areas of corporate, litigation, and real estate practice groups.

