Eastman Chemical (EMN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Eastman Chemical to post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect Eastman Chemical to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

NYSE:EMN opened at $85.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.88. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $34.44 and a fifty-two week high of $88.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.03%.

In related news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $240,893.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,229.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BofA Securities cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.74.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.