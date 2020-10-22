Emerita Resources Corp. (EMO.V) (CVE:EMO) Trading Up 8.7%

Emerita Resources Corp. (EMO.V) (CVE:EMO)’s stock price was up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 340,449 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 321,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66.

Emerita Resources Corp. (EMO.V) (CVE:EMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Emerita Resources Corp. (EMO.V) (CVE:EMO)

Emerita Resources Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in Spain. The company primarily explores for gold and zinc deposits. Its flagship project includes the 100% owned the Plaza Norte Project comprising 120 claims covering an area of 3,600 hectares located in the Cantabria region of northern Spain.

