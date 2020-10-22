Erie Indemnity (ERIE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Erie Indemnity to post earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 25.86% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $657.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Erie Indemnity to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERIE opened at $229.60 on Thursday. Erie Indemnity has a 52-week low of $130.20 and a 52-week high of $232.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $217.29 and its 200 day moving average is $194.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 5th were paid a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.70%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Erie Indemnity in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

About Erie Indemnity

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

