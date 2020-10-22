Ethan Allen Interiors (ETH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.39. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $91.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ethan Allen Interiors to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE ETH opened at $16.73 on Thursday. Ethan Allen Interiors has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $20.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.14 million, a PE ratio of 53.97 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.54%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ETH shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

