Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $120.60 Million

Analysts expect that Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) will announce $120.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Evertec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $118.66 million to $121.93 million. Evertec reported sales of $118.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Evertec will report full-year sales of $490.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $486.47 million to $494.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $527.40 million, with estimates ranging from $519.44 million to $539.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Evertec.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.23 million. Evertec had a return on equity of 45.03% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on EVTC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Evertec from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Evertec from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evertec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Evertec in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, 140166 upped their target price on Evertec from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Evertec currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

NYSE EVTC opened at $35.48 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.90. Evertec has a one year low of $18.21 and a one year high of $37.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 1.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evertec by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evertec by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evertec during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Evertec by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 79,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evertec during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

