Evolution Petroleum (NASDAQ:EPM) Trading Up 0.5%

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPM)’s share price was up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.26 and last traded at $2.22. Approximately 91,859 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 151,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

Separately, Roth Capital raised shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average is $2.63.

Evolution Petroleum (NASDAQ:EPM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 million.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile (NASDAQ:EPM)

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, and development of properties for the production of crude oil and natural gas, onshore in the United States. The company's principal assets include interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project and the natural gas liquids recovery plant in the Delhi field Louisiana.

