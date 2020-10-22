Exact Sciences (EXAS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Exact Sciences to post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 13.65% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $268.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.62 million. On average, analysts expect Exact Sciences to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Shares of EXAS opened at $99.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a current ratio of 6.77. Exact Sciences has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $110.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.44. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.97 and a beta of 1.46.

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Torsten Hoof sold 7,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $676,143.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,386.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.13, for a total transaction of $111,895.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,907 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,519.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,364 shares of company stock worth $8,913,282 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXAS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exact Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.47.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.