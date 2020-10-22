Exponent (EXPO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Exponent to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $87.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.11 million. On average, analysts expect Exponent to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EXPO opened at $73.83 on Thursday. Exponent has a one year low of $58.03 and a one year high of $84.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 48.57 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.67%.

In other Exponent news, VP Richard Reiss sold 3,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $264,742.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,798 shares in the company, valued at $478,335. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven J. Murray sold 4,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $351,648.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,424.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,518 shares of company stock worth $2,846,868 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. BidaskClub cut Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

