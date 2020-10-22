Falcon Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Trading 0.7% Higher

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) shares traded up 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 8,783 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 213,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.12.

Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FOLGF)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. It holds 30% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

