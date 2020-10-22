Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Stock Price Down 18.9%

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF)’s stock price traded down 18.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.73 and last traded at $0.73. 272,572 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the average session volume of 123,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Fibra UNO from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.80.

About Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF)

Trust FIBRA UNO (ÂFibra UNOÂ) was established as a real estate investment trust (Mexican REIT) on January 12, 2011 by Fibra UNO AdministraciÃ³n, SA de CV, (the ÂTrustorÂ) and Deutsche Bank MÃ©xico, SA, InstituciÃ³n de Banca MÃºltiple, DivisiÃ³n Fiduciaria y Subsidiarias (ÂDeutsche Bank MÃ©xicoÂ) as Trustee Institution.

