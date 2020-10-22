Financial Institutions (FISI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Financial Institutions to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.40. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $44.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.72 million. On average, analysts expect Financial Institutions to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

FISI stock opened at $16.31 on Thursday. Financial Institutions has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $33.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $261.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is 35.14%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FISI. ValuEngine downgraded Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Financial Institutions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Financial Institutions from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.