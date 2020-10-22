FinServ Acquisition (OTCMKTS:FSRVU) Trading Up 0.2%

FinServ Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSRVU)’s share price was up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.32 and last traded at $10.32. Approximately 5,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 18,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.41.

Get FinServ Acquisition alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new position in FinServ Acquisition stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSRVU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

FinServ Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FSRVU)

Finserv Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York.

Recommended Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for FinServ Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinServ Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.