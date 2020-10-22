First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $52.00

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $52.00 and traded as high as $52.72. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF shares last traded at $52.68, with a volume of 16,043 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.84 and its 200-day moving average is $52.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCAL. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the first quarter worth $184,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 170.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 16,311 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the first quarter worth $1,563,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period.

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

