First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FCAL) Stock Price Down 0.1%

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FCAL)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $52.51 and last traded at $52.68. 16,043 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 10,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.74.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.99.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.