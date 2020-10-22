Five9 (FIVN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $99.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.04 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. Five9’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Five9 to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FIVN opened at $141.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.81 and its 200-day moving average is $112.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of -362.04 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 9.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Five9 has a twelve month low of $51.48 and a twelve month high of $148.96.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.02, for a total transaction of $882,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,439,879.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $1,936,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 113,092 shares in the company, valued at $14,597,915.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,123 shares of company stock worth $17,186,131. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FIVN. ValuEngine raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Five9 from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Five9 from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Five9 from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Five9 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.53.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

