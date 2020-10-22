Flex (FLEX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Flex has set its Q2 2021

Parties that are interested in participating in the company's conference call can do so using this link.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Flex had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. On average, analysts expect Flex to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Flex stock opened at $14.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.42. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.79, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Flex has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $15.61.

FLEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Flex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Flex from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Flex from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

