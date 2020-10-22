Floor & Decor (FND) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Floor & Decor to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $462.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.31 million. On average, analysts expect Floor & Decor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

NYSE FND opened at $80.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.64. Floor & Decor has a 12-month low of $24.36 and a 12-month high of $86.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.04, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.01.

In other Floor & Decor news, President Lisa Laube sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $2,692,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 144,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,711,188.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $996,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,517 shares in the company, valued at $3,332,494.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,085,454 shares of company stock worth $411,926,362 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on FND. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BofA Securities upgraded Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.76.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.