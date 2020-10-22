Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (FTAI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs had a net margin of 35.47% and a return on equity of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $94.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.35 million. On average, analysts expect Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs stock opened at $16.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.60 and a 200-day moving average of $13.47. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $21.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.78.

In other Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs news, CAO Eun Nam purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.11 per share, for a total transaction of $37,775.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.70.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals.

