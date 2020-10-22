Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) Shares Up 3.7%

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) shot up 3.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.47 and last traded at $41.47. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.87.

Fraport Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FPRUF)

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.