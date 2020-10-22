FTI Consulting (FCN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect FTI Consulting to post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter. FTI Consulting has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 5.50-6.00 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $5.50-6.00 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $607.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.02 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect FTI Consulting to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $110.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. FTI Consulting has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $144.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.20 and its 200-day moving average is $116.69.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 5,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $599,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,007,124.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. FTI Consulting has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

