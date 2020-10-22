General Moly (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

General Moly, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) (TSE:GMO)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.03. General Moly shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 3,697,464 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Moly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in General Moly stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Moly, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) (TSE:GMO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 542,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of General Moly at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About General Moly (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO)

General Moly, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Eureka Moly, LLC, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for molybdenum and copper deposits. It primarily has an 80% interests in the Mt. Hope project consisting of 13 patented lode claims and 1 mill site claim with proven and probable molybdenum reserves totaling approximately 1.4 billion pounds located in Eureka County, Nevada.

