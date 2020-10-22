Global Payments (GPN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Global Payments to post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Global Payments to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE GPN opened at $174.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $105.54 and a 52-week high of $209.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

GPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $183.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Global Payments from $191.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.85.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $87,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,185,097.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 7,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total value of $1,263,477.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,263.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,788 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

