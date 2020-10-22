Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.02

Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.02 and traded as high as $18.27. Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF shares last traded at $18.10, with a volume of 49,586 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.02.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,707 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.63% of Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

