Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.22. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 8.80%. On average, analysts expect Hartford Financial Services Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of HIG stock opened at $40.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.97. Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $19.04 and a 1-year high of $62.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.12 and a 200 day moving average of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HIG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.29.

In other Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift acquired 6,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.98 per share, for a total transaction of $250,960.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 227,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,178,577.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.