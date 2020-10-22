Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB) Shares Down 0%

Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB)’s stock price traded down 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.59 and last traded at $21.59. 69,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 413% from the average session volume of 13,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.60.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.55.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTAB. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 6,153.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,254,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000.

