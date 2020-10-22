High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Trading 20.5% Higher

High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) traded up 20.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.70 and last traded at $7.70. 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 3,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.39.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.34.

About High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF)

High Liner Foods Incorporated processes and markets prepared and packaged frozen seafood products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of frozen seafood products, such as raw fillets and shellfishes; cooked shellfishes; and value-added products comprising sauced, glazed, breaded, and battered seafood products, as well as seafood entrées.

