Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) Shares Up 5.5%

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY)’s share price shot up 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.44 and last traded at $34.44. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.66.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.75.

Iluka Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ILKAY)

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands. The company operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid West, Cataby/South West, Sierra Rutile, Mining Area C, and United States/Murray Basin segments. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon and iron concentrate products.

