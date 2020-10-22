Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN) traded down 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.05 and last traded at $24.12. 14,455 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 17,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.16.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IJAN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth about $283,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 1.5% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 134,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the third quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, Round Table Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the third quarter worth approximately $835,000.

