Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Trading Down 0.1%

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) shares were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.42 and last traded at $25.42. Approximately 2,998 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 2,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.45.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.41.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 20th will be issued a $0.039 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 19th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.