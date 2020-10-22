Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSBE) Trading Down 0.2%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSBE) dropped 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.90 and last traded at $25.90. Approximately 580 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.95.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.90 and a 200 day moving average of $25.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSBE. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $521,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter.

